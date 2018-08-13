LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies responding to several calls of reckless driving overnight in a South LA intersection found only the remnants of smoke and rubber marks left behind from another street takeover.

The latest takeover happened at South Broadway and 131st Street early Monday morning, where rubber marks were still visible in the street hours later.

More than 100 people had gathered to watch cars do donuts at high speed in the intersection. People were seen dancing and cheering as one car’s rear bumper veers by at high speed, forcing some to jump out of the way at times.

The sheriff’s department confirmed it had received several calls about reckless driving in the area. But by the time deputies arrived, the crowd and the cars were gone.

A spokesperson from the department says preventing street takeovers – which are usually coordinated via social media – can be difficult because they are often spontaneous.