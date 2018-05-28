KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — A large crowd gathered in Koreatown Sunday night to watch several cars perform dangerous stunts in the middle of a busy intersection.

Drivers took to Crenshaw and Olympic boulevards shortly before 12 a.m. to perform donuts and spin-outs in the middle of the street.

Video of the street takeover shows one of driver circling around a small group of people standing in the street, as well as fireworks going off as people cheer on the drivers.

“We heard the fireworks, then started hearing all the donuts and all the cars and then the helicopter,” one man who witnessed the street takeover said, “and the police were on them.”

The street takeover in Koreatown was one of three that happened overnight.

According to CBS2’s Kandiss Crone, police were also called to Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards after a group shut down the intersection to perform more dangerous stunts. Police were called to break up a third sideshow in Van Nuys.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department’s Traffic Division says preventing this type of illegal activity can be challenging because most street takeovers are spontaneous.

Police say no one was arrested or hurt in all three incidents.