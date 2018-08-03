NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A Cal State Northridge student has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults dating back more than a year, and police think there might be more victims at other schools.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, was taken into custody on the CSUN campus Friday at about 12:30 p.m. in connection with alleged sexual assaults that happened from April 2017 to July of this year. Authorities were short on details Friday.

“This was a multi-jurisdictional effort by law enforcement that is ongoing,” said CSUN Police Chief Anne Glavin at a press conference following the student athlete’s arrest. “There are other cases and other victims relating to this suspect. I am sure you realize we cannot and will not discuss the details of any of these cases at this time.”

“On behalf of the CSUN community, we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these disgusting crimes,” university President Dianne Harrison told reporters.

“I want to make it clear: CSUN does not tolerate sexual assault, period. We do not take the crimes committed by or against members of our community lightly,” Harrison said in a statement.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Moreno-Jaime is urged to call Los Angeles police detectives at (818)832-0609 or CSUN police at (818)677-6919.

