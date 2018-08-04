NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Officials are prepared to hear from more victims of an accused sexual assault suspect — a student on the CSUN campus.

A star athlete from the school is accused of multiple sexual assaults.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez got reaction Saturday from the stunned campus.

“When I saw the post on Twitter I was like, no way, that’s like so close to like home,” said Amanda Pridgen, a CSUN student.

Police believe there are more potential victims, on the campus and off.

Perez also spoke with an expert about coming forward and what victims might expect if they go to the police or not.

With just two weeks until school starts, Cal State Northridge students are learning that 19-year-old Davis Moreno Jaime will not be joining them.

A standout on the Matador’s soccer webpage last year, his photo making the rounds this year is now a mugshot.

Police arrested Jaime Friday on multiple sexual assault charges.

Some students are wondering how many of their classmates might have been hurt.

“It just like really scared me, I even sent him the post I was like do you know who this guy is?,” Pridgen said.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is try to sweep these issues under the rug because there are major issues and they are happening,” said Nery Rosa-Beltran, also a student.

The alleged assaults took place between April 2017 and July 2018 and both on and off-campus.

Authorities are urging any other victims to come forward even if they don’t want to be part of the criminal case. That’s a point Kim Roth hopes gets through — her group — Strength United — offers on-campus mental health and social services and a 24-7 hotline.

“If you choose not to report you can still get help, you can still get counseling services, or you can talk to their 24 hour hotline, there’s always someone on that end that will listen to you,” Roth said.

That hotline number is (818) 886-0453