Filed Under:Harassment, Nicole Eggert, Scott Baio, Sexual Assault

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Months after Nicole Eggert accused Scott Baio of sexually assaulting her when they co-starred on the sitcom “Charles In Charge,” he now says she is harassing him and his family.

Amid the slew of #MeToo accusations that came out earlier this year, Eggert accused Baio of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Baio denied the accusation and said they had a consensual sexual relationship only after Eggert turned 18.

gettyimages 918258674 Scott Baio Accuses Nicole Eggert Of Harassment

WOODLAND HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Alexander Polinsky speaks during a press conference with Nicole Eggert (L) and his attorney Lisa Bloom regarding sexual harassment allegations against Scott Baio at The Bloom Firm on February 14, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California. Polinsky is the second person, along with Nicole Eggert, to costarred with Baio in the 1980?s sitcom ?Charles in Charge? who have accused him of sexual harassment. Both Polinsky and Eggert were minors at the time. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The two actors appeared on “Charles In Charge” together from 1987 to 1990.

Alexander Polinsky, another child actor on the show, also alleged that Baio assaulted and mentally tortured him.

Eggert filed a police report against Baio in February, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to prosecute him in June.

Baio now says, since then, Eggert has been harassing him and his wife via text message and tweets.

The couple says they have contacted the LAPD.

In a statement, Baio said they would offer up evidence to support their new claims at a news conference.

“For months, Nicole Eggert’s claims about me have changed over and over, and become less believable every time. We have pointed out her inconsistences and inaccuracies as they have occurred, but no one has put the puzzle pieces of her behavior together,” Baio said in the statement. “In recent weeks, she has even expanded her harassment to include my wife, her foundation, and others around me. We have significant new information, based on witness accounts we have gathered over the last several months, and look forward to sharing it.”

