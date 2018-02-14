LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A second child actor on the 1980s show “Charles in Charge” has accused Scott Baio of sexual assault.

The now 43-year-old Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on the long-running sitcom, will detail the allegations in a news conference alongside celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom at her Woodland Hills office Wednesday morning.

Polinsky is accusing Baio of sexual harassment and abuse, according to a news release from Bloom.

Last month, actress Nicole Eggert – who played Jamie Powell on the show – accused Baio of inappropriately touching her when she was 14. When Eggert made the allegations, Polinsky released a statement in support of her. It read:

“Working on the set of ‘Charles in Charge’ from age 11 to 15 was no picnic; it was a toxic environment. I witnessed Scott Baio acting inappropriately towards Nicole Eggert during my first year of working on the show. I walked in on them together behind the set. Nicole was on Scott’s lap and he did not appreciate my intrusion. He yelled at me and called me various homophobic slurs.”

Eggert told “The Dr. Oz Show” that they were in a car outside his home when Baio “reached out and started touching me, below the belt, in the female parts.” She said Baio made it clear that nobody could know, that it was illegal and “everybody could lose their job, even myself…so I stayed silent.”

Eggert who also made the allegations on “Megyn Kelly Today,” said Baio had sexual intercourse with her when she was 17; the age of consent in California is 18.

“He sort of manipulated me in the way of, ‘Let me get you ready for boys your own age,'” Eggert said. “I agreed to that. It was awkward to say the least.”

Baio is more than 11 years older than Eggert.

