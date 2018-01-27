LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On January 22, Nicole Eggert, former “Baywatch” and “Charles in Charge” star, supported a singer on Twitter who told of her experience with sexual assault.

Eggert wrote “Me, too” in solidarity without telling her story.

Tonight on social media, she accused Scott Baio, her co-star on “Charles,” of digitally penetrating her in his garage when she was a minor.

And he is livid.

The two appeared on the sitcom together from 1987-1990. The show premiered in 1984 with a different cast.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Baio went on Facebook live for 15 minutes to vehemently deny her accusation. During the video, Baio’s wife, Renee, is heard prompting him and jogging his memory.

Baio started by saying he was answering accusations “by someone named Nicole Eggert.”

He said the two had a consenting sexual relationship but only after Eggert turned 18.

“What she’s accusing me of is horrible,” he said, “I’m being accused of inappropriately touching her.”

The dust-up started when Eggert took Baio to task for his ardent support of President Trump.

He said Eggert did two episodes of his 2007 reality show about his being single. And that she’d also been in his home. “She was my wife’s friend.”

He said she first circulated these rumors in 2012. He showed an except from an interview she did where she also said Baio “was fun” to work with and she would do so again. She also described him as her “ex-boyfriend.”

Baio said he’s been called by producers of the “Dr. Oz” and TMZ’s Harvey Levin for comments.

“She was my best friend in the world and now I’m the boogeyman,” he said.