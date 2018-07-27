Thousands Still Evacuated As Crews Struggle To Contain Cranston Fire Near Idyllwild

IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) – About 6,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters battle the Cranston Fire burning in the San Jacinto Mountains, near the Riverside County community of Idyllwild.

As of Friday morning, the Cranston Fire had grown 11,500 acres and containment had dropped from five percent to only three percent. At least five homes have been destroyed and 4,830 structures remain threatened.

Nearly 1,400 firefighters from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and CAL Fire are battling the blaze from the air and ground. Overnight Thursday, the fire was described as “very active” with an “increase in hot spots detected,” according to a USFS news release.

The Cranston Fire broke out at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, east of the Cranston Fire Station off Highway 74, between Hemet and Mountain Center.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the blaze. Brandon McGlover of Temecula has been booked on five charges of felony arson, including maliciously setting fire to property. Authorities say he set several fires in southwest Riverside County, one of which grew into the Cranston Fire.

McGlover is being held on $1 million bail.

The following areas remain under evacuation orders: Apple Canyon Area, Cedar Glen, Camp Scherman Girl Scout Camp, Fern Valley, Garner Valley, Hurkey Creek Area, Idyllwild, Lake Hemet Area, Mountain Center Community, Mt San Jacinto State Park and Pine Cove.

Several recreation areas in the Mt. San Jacinto State Park and the San Bernardino National Forest are closed.

Paradise Corner is under an evacuation warning, meaning residents need to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Highway 74 is closed from the city of Hemet to Highway 371 at Paradise Corner. Highway 243 is closed from Banning to the intersection with Highway 74.

An evacuation center is in place at Banning High School.

Meanwhile, crews have made good progress on a second fire which broke out in the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County.

The Ribbon Fire broke out Thursday morning near Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive, near the community of Pinyon Pines. It was 200 acres and 30 percent contained Friday. All evacuation warnings have been lifted. The cause is under investigation.