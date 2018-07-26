PINYON PINES (CBSLA) – Yet another wildfire has erupted in Riverside County’s San Jacinto Mountains, this one near the community of Pinyon Pines.

The Ribbon Fire broke out near Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive sometime before 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CAL Fire.

As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze had spread to 100 acres and was 0 percent contained.

No evacuations had yet been issued.

There was no word on a cause to the fire.

This comes after the 4,700-acre Cranston Fire broke out Wednesday near the community of Idyllwild, also in the San Jacinto Mountains. The Cranston Fire broke out off Highway 74, between Hemet and Mountain Center, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Pinyon Pines.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on felony arson charges in connection with the blaze, which has destroyed at least five homes.