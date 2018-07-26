IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) — A Temecula man faces several charges of felony arson Thursday as firefighters battle a blaze roaring through the mountain community of Idyllwild for a second day.

Brandon McGlover, 32, has been booked on several charges of felony arson, including maliciously setting fire to property, but he could face more as the investigation into the Cranston Fire continues, according to Cal Fire. McGlover is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities say he set several fires in southwest Riverside County, one of which grew into the Cranston Fire, which roared out of control Wednesday afternoon. The blaze has destroyed five homes, and scorched more than 4,700 acres.

As 500 firefighters fought back the flames overnight, more than 3,000 people have been evacuated.

An evacuation center was established for residents and campers at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave.

Animals of all sizes can be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Ave. Dysart Equestrian Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning, but the small ones will be transferred to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. Residents can call (951) 358-7329 for assistance with moving animals.

Overnight, flames burned away from homes. But that bit of good news was tempered by the extension of excessive heat warnings through Friday night. Thursday’s forecast high is 90 degrees for the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area.

Authorities have also issued a smoke advisory for the region, advising that winds could bring smoke into various parts of Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley, Banning Pass, the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley, Perris Valley and Anza. The advisory will be in effect through this morning.

A fire information call center for the public has also been established at (909) 383-5688.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)