LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run which killed a bicyclist in South Los Angeles in April.

Los Angeles police announced Wednesday that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the collision which killed 22-year-old Frederick Frazier.

Police did not identify the suspect. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

On the afternoon of April 10, a Porsche Cayenne struck and killed Frazier while he was biking near the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues. The Porsche fled the scene without stopping.

Then, on the afternoon of April 11, during a daytime vigil for Frazier at the same intersection, an impatient driver in a Toyota Avalon hit and injured a man and fled the scene. The collision and aftermath was caught on video. The victim survived his injuries.

Immediately following the second hit-and-run, dozens of people on bicycles surrounded an LAPD patrol car. They threw rocks and bottles and slashed the patrol car’s tires. No officers were hurt and no arrests were made.

The suspect in the April 11 hit-and-run was also arrested, police said. That suspect’s name and the circumstances of the arrest were not released.