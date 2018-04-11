LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian near a South Los Angeles vigil being held for a cyclist who was killed in an earlier hit-and-run crash.

The intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues was shut down shortly before 2 p.m., according to police.

The crash occurred while a vigil was being held in memory of a bicyclist who was struck yesterday at the same intersection.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

