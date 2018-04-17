LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects involved in two hit-and-run crashes in South Los Angeles this month, including one that killed a cyclist.

Police say an assault with a deadly weapon occurred around 1:05 p.m. April 11th at the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues, where a group of bicyclists had gathered to bring attention to the hit-and-run death of Frederick Frazier, their friend and a fellow cyclist, the previous day.

Frazier was the only son of Beverly Owens, who issued a tearful plea for justice to reporters following the incident.

“He was my only child. He was all I had,” she said, pleading with the suspect to turn themselves in. “You turned your accident into a crime,” she said. “You’re a murderer.”

Police say a white Porsche Cayenne involved in the crash very likely has front-end and window damage.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for Frazier’s death.

The gathering to honor him stopped the flow of traffic through the intersection April 11 before the second incident that injured another man. Police say the suspect in the April 11th hit-and-run attempted to drive her vehicle into the intersection, at which time an argument started between the suspect and a female bicyclist. The argument quickly escalated into a brief physical altercation, according to investigators.

According to a LAPD spokesperson, the suspect re-entered her vehicle and drove eastbound on Manchester Ave., conducted a U-turn, then drove off at a high-speed. The suspect then allegedly struck a male bicyclist, standing in the intersection, with her vehicle and fled.

The Toyota Avalon the suspect was driving in the April 11th incident is in police custody.

Police describe the suspect as a 25-30-year-old black female, around 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored head scarf, white top and multi-colored tights at the time of the incident and had a nose ring and a tattoo on the left side of her stomach, police said. The young man injured in that incident remained in the hospital at the time of this report.

Anyone with information is urged call Detective Farish at (323) 786-5447. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.