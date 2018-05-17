ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — The former boyfriend of a woman killed in an explosion in Aliso Viejo has been arrested.

Stephen Beal, 59, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller. He has not been charged in connection with the explosion.

Beal is expected to make his first court appearance at U.S. District Court in Santa Ana Thursday afternoon.

An explosive device went off inside the a day spa called Magyar Kozmetika at 11 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo Tuesday afternoon, killing the owner, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak. The explosion also injured two other women who are believed to be customers. They are expected to survive their injuries.

The explosion was reported to have originated from a package intended for Krajnyak.

Since the explosion, which shook several neighboring buildings, police and federal authorities have conducted an intense investigation which on Wednesday turned to Krajnyak’s home in Trabuco Canyon and Beal’s home in Long Beach.

It was during the search of Beal’s home in Long Beach that investigators found a “destructive device.” Eimiller says no further details will be released until Beal is officially charged in a federal criminal complaint.

