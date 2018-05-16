LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Neighbors of a man whose home is now surrounded by FBI agents searching for a possible role in a deadly blast that killed an alleged ex-girlfriend and business partner, say he loved to build rockets.

“He used to make rockets as big as I am, in the driveway by his garage, and he’d go out to the desert [and launch them],” said neighbor Mushroom Montoya of Stephen Beal.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler spoke to Montoya and other neighbors.

They said Beal was a friendly guy.

Beal’s alleged ex, Ildiko Krainyak, 48, was killed Tuesday afternoon when an explosive device went off in a day spa she owned in Alisa Viejo. The spa was called Magyar Kozmetica. The powerful blast blew out doors and windows.

Thursday evening federal agents loaded boxes of evidence from Beal’s garage.

Beal has not been named a suspect.

Officials said the bombing was deliberate and that the bomb did not go through the mails or any delivery service.

Security video shows the feds rolling up in front of the Trabuco Canyon home where Krainyak lived with her mom and estranged husband.

In Long Beach earlier today, agents removed a gun along with other evidence from Beal’s home.

Krainyak was allegedly dealing with financial issues.

Neighbors said she traveled the world, sometimes with Beal.

According to business records filed with the state, Beal was listed as secretary and CFO of Krainyak’s corporation, a company that was formed when Krainyak and her husband were going through Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

According to court documents, they owed money to a list of creditors and the IRS. They agreed to pay back creditors about $3,200 a month. Their bankruptcy was closed and dismissed Tuesday, a day before the bombing.