ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and three others hurt in an explosion and fire at a medical building in Aliso Viejo Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion was reported at a two-story office building located at 5 Mareblu around 1:10 p.m. Following the explosion, all surrounding buildings were evacuated.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the explosion occurred on the first floor inside the building.

One person was confirmed dead on scene and three others have been hospitalized. At least two of the people injured were taken to local trauma centers, said OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito.

The nature and extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle may have also crashed into the building, but authorities later said that no vehicle was involved.

A Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and OCFA hazmat team were on scene. There was no word on whether any explosive devices were in the building.

Sheriff’s deputies were seen taking photos of license plates for all vehicles leaving the area, CBS2’s Michele Gile reported.

“The plan right now is kind of a holding pattern,” Bommarito said. “We’re basically going to our hazmat team and the bomb squad together, they’re gonna form a plan, have a conversation, and see the best way to assess the situation before we start putting our guys inside.”

Children from neighboring Academy on the Hills, a Montessori private preschool located at 10 Mareblu, were evacuated from the building, some of whom were still being transported in their cribs.

Parents were asked to pick them up in the parking lot of the nearby Target store on La Paz Road.

Eastbound Pacific Park Drive was closed from Mareblu to the Aliso Plaza. Westbound Pacific Park Drive was also shut down from Mareblu to Moulton Parkway. People were also asked to avoid Oso Parkway and La Paz Road.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.