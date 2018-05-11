WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tesla founder Elon Musk gave a sneak peek Thursday night of his new underground demo tunnel, part of his plan to alleviate Los Angeles traffic, announcing that it could be available for use within a few months.

In an Instagram post, Musk said the tunnel is “almost done” and is “pending final regulatory approvals.”

“Once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians & cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket,” Musk wrote.

Under Musk’s plan, platforms would carry cars down to an underground series of passages. The platforms would act as electric sleds, transporting cars across the city at speeds of more than 120 miles an hour.

When complete, the 2.7-mile “Phase 1” test tunnel, which is still under construction, will run parallel to Sepulveda Boulevard, from Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles south to Washington Boulevard in Culver City.

“Phase 1 would not be utilized for public transportation until the proof-of-process tunnel is deemed successful by County government, City government, and TBC,” the Boring Company wrote on its website.

Phase 2 of the project includes expanding the tunnel system as far south as Long Beach, as far north as Sherman Oaks, east to Dodger Stadium and west to Santa Monica.

Musk launched The Boring Company in December 2016 to focus on the tunnel project. The company built a shaft and a 160-foot-long tunnel entrance in the former parking lot Spacex, across the street from its 1 Rocket Road headquarters.

Last August, the Hawthorne City Council gave the Hawthorne-based Boring Company approval to construct a test tunnel for electric cars underneath the city, extending from the headquarters of Musk’s SpaceX company.

Back in January, Boring Company officials presented their plans for the tunnel to the Culver City Council, saying it will not cost any taxpayer money.

In January of 2017, SpaceX held a Hyperloop Pod competition in which university teams from across the world tested out pods on a track that simulated how pods would possibly shoot through a vacuum-like underground tunnel, known as a Hyperloop, at about 70 miles per hour.

In July 2017, Musk received permission from officials to begin to work on a Hyperloop that would transport people from New York City to Washington, D.C., in about 30 minutes.