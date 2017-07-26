Elon Musk Provides Sneak Peek Of Elevator For Underground Tunnel Project

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) –Tesla founder Elon Musk Wednesday provided another glimpse into his ongoing project to alleviate Los Angeles’ traffic issues with an underground series of tunnels.
In an Instagram post Wednesday taken outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Musk showed video of a Tesla driving onto a car elevator. The car stops on a platform and is then lowered into the ground, out of sight.
Under Musk’s plan, such platforms would carry cars down to an underground series of passages. The platforms would act as electric sleds, transporting cars across the city at speeds of more than 120 miles an hour.
In December, Musk launched The Boring Company to focus on this project. He also recently unveiled a tunnel-digging machine.
In January, SpaceX held a Hyperloop Pod competition in which university teams from across the world tested out pods on a track that simulated how pods would possibly shoot through a vacuum-like underground tunnel, known as a Hyperloop, at about 70 miles per hour.
Last week, Musk announced that he had received permission from officials to begin to work on a Hyperloop that would transport people from New York City to Washington, D.C., in about 30 minutes.
