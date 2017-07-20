Elon Musk Says He Has Approval To Build NY-DC Hyperloop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Space-X founder Elon Musk wants to take people from New York to Washington D.C. in less than half an hour.
Musk tweeted Thursday officials have given him verbal approval to build an under-ground hyper-loop from N.Y. to D.C.
The founder of the Hawthorne-based company didn’t give any more specifics on who exactly gave him permission.
The billionaire already has plans to dig tunnels under L.A., but doesn’t yet have a permit from the city to do it.
He also wants to build a hyperloop from L.A. to San Francisco.
