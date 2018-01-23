CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Officials with Elon Musk’s Boring Company presented their plans for an underground electric car tunnel to the Culver City Council Monday night.

The proposed tunnel would run from Sherman Oaks to Long Beach and is designed to help alleviate traffic. Under Musk’s plan, platforms would carry cars down to an underground series of passages. The platforms would act as electric sleds, transporting cars across the city at speeds of more than 120 miles an hour.

Boring officials told the city council that the tunnel will not cost the city any taxpayer money. The boring machine that is used to dig the tunnel is not seen or heard above ground, according to company officials.

There’s no word on when the council will vote on the plan.

In August, the Hawthorne City Council gave the Boring Company approval to construct a test tunnel for electric cars underneath the city, extending from the headquarters of Musk’s SpaceX company.

Musk is hoping to make the test tunnel two miles long and wants it to stretch along the Interstate 405 corridor to Los Angeles International Airport and the 101 Freeway.

Musk launched The Boring Company in December 2016 to focus on the tunnel project. The company built a shaft and a 160-foot-long tunnel entrance in the former SpaceX parking lot, across the street from its 1 Rocket Road headquarters.

Last January, SpaceX held a Hyperloop Pod competition in which university teams from across the world tested out pods on a track that simulated how pods would possibly shoot through a vacuum-like underground tunnel, known as a Hyperloop, at about 70 miles per hour.

In July, Musk received permission from officials to begin to work on a Hyperloop that would transport people from New York City to Washington, D.C., in about 30 minutes.