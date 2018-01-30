LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A young boy is recovering from a gunshot wound Tuesday after a bullet from a possible drive-by shooting ended up in his South Los Angeles apartment.
The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Avalon Boulevard. Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related, but that the boy was not the intended target.
The boy, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, is expected to survive.
The area has been plagued by violence recently. Just around the corner, a group of men were shot outside a home while working on a car on Saturday. No suspects have been taken into custody, and police say there was more than one shooter involved.
Less than two weeks ago, a 3-year-old boy was killed in gang crossfire near a Compton liquor store. Police say the boy was a bystander to an argument between two men, followed by shots fired into the car he was inside. The shooter has since surrendered to police.