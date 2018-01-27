SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As many as five adult males are in critical condition following a shooting in South Los Angeles.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 119th Street where police said a group of men were working on a vehicle.
The shooting occurred in front of a home.
The attack appears to be gang-related, police said. It was unknown if the victims were gang members or a case of mistaken identity.
Neighbors told KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold they heard so many shots they thought it was fireworks.
There are no suspects in custody. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved.