A 3-year-old baby was shot near Central Avenue in Compton Saturday evening.
Filed Under:Carson, Central Avenue, Shooting, Toddler

CARSON (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old baby was shot at Compton liquor store Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call about the shooting on Alondra Boulevard near the 91 Freeway at around 7:45 p.m.

The child’s parents drove to a parking lot near S. Central Avenue and Walnut Street where deputies found the baby.

Deputies refused to wait for the paramedics, opting to take the child to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Police did not say whether or not there was a shooting suspect, nor whether they were on the loose.

The child’s condition was not known at the time of this reporting.

