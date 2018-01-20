CARSON (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old baby was shot at Compton liquor store Saturday evening.
Sheriff’s deputies received a call about the shooting on Alondra Boulevard near the 91 Freeway at around 7:45 p.m.
The child’s parents drove to a parking lot near S. Central Avenue and Walnut Street where deputies found the baby.
Deputies refused to wait for the paramedics, opting to take the child to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.
Police did not say whether or not there was a shooting suspect, nor whether they were on the loose.
The child’s condition was not known at the time of this reporting.