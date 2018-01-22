LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suspected in a Compton shooting that left a three-year-old boy dead turned himself in to authorities Monday.
Dwayne Christopher Ward, 29, surrendered to homicide detectives and was later transported to East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station. He is being held without bail.
Detectives were said to have negotiated with Ward’s family and his attorney to facilitate his surrender following the shooting that unfolded about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say the child was a bystander to an argument between two men in the parking lot outside a liquor store on W. Alondra Boulevard.
When one of the men got into his girlfriend’s car, authorities say someone shot at it, striking the child.
After the man and girlfriend took off in the car, they realized the toddler was hit and they pulled over in front of a restaurant about two miles away in Carson.
The couple called 911. Responding deputies made a judgment call, deciding that they could not wait for paramedics, and raced the boy to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
The child was pronounced dead late Saturday night.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)