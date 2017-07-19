TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

A Nevada parole board is expected to release O.J. Simpson from prison this week as the former football star nears the 9-year minimum of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery involving sports memorabilia dealers.
The following is a timeline of events leading up to Simpson’s expected release:
1979 – Orenthal James Simpson retires from the NFL and enters the field of TV sports commentary and acting
Sideline reporter O.J. Simpson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1985, announces before the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 24-3 Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Buffalo Bills on January 9, 1993, at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
6/13/94 – Simpson’s former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman are found stabbed to death on the pavement outside her Brentwood condominum
6/17/94 – Simpson leads police in now-infamous slow-speed “Bronco Chase” before ultimately surrendering to authorities at his home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Simpson’s friend Cowlings eventually drove Simpson home, with Simpson ducked under the back passenger seat, to Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
6/20/94 – Simpson pleads not guilty to murder charges
7/23/94 – Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lance A. Ito is assigned to the Simpson case. Simpson proclaims that he is “absolutely, 100 percent not guilty.” Simpson had been arraigned on June 20 in Municipal Court, where his preliminary hearing was held.
1/30/95 – Johnnie Cochran Jr. completes his opening statements
O.J. Simpson’s defense team huddles around lead attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. (2nd R) after a side bar 28 June in the O.J. Simpson double murder trial. LAPD criminalist Susan Brockbank discussed during cross-examination the steps she took in examining hair and trace evidence found on Ron Goldman’s and Nicole Brown Simpson’s clothing at the murder scene. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)
2/9/95 – Officer Robert Riske, the first LAPD officer to come upon the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, testifies that he and other officers had carefully avoided compromising evidence but also said that he had picked up Nicole Simpson’s phone without gloves and without dusting it for fingerprints
2/12/95 – Judge Lance A. Ito, jurors and attorneys tour Simpson’s Rockingham home (demolished in 1998), the crime scene and other key locations
3/13/95 – LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman is cross-examined by attorney F. Lee Bailey. Fuhrman denies making racist comments and dismisses the suggestion that he tampered with evidence in the murder investigation of O.J. Simpson.
4/4/95 – LAPD criminalist Dennis Fung concedes that errors were made at the crime scene
6/15/95 – Simpson tries on the now-infamous glove found at the scene at Rockingham
O.J. Simpson looks at a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves that prosecutors had him put on 21 June 1995 during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles. Simpson was acquitted of charges of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)
9/22/95 – The presentation of evidence in the O.J. Simpson murder trial concludes
9/27/95 – Prosecutors Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden deliver the prosecution’s closing argument
9/28/95 – Defense attorneys Johnnie Cochran Jr. and Barry Scheck deliver the closing argument. “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” Cochran told the jury
10/2/95 – Less than a day after beginning deliberations in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson—and after having one witness’ testimony read back—jurors reach a verdict, a stunning announcement that shocks Simpson, legal analysts, police and a national TV audience
10/3/95 – O.J. Simpson is acquitted of two counts of murder. The verdicts set the football Hall of Famer free 474 days after he was arrested and charged with a brutal double homicide
Members of murder victim Ron Goldman family react to the not guilty verdicts in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP/Getty Images)
Feb. 1997 – Simpson found liable for damages in civil wrongful death lawsuit, ordered to pay $33.5 million to Goldman, Nicole Brown Simpson estates
9/13/07 – Simpson and 5 men confront memorabilia dealers Alfred Beardsley & Bruce Fromong in Palace Station hotel room in Vegas. Armed robbery reported
Sept. ’07 – Simpson arrested, charged with felonies including kidnapping, armed robbery
Sept. ’08 – Simpson stands trial in Clark County District Court
Oct. ’08 – Jury finds Simpson guilty on all 12 charges
Dec. ’08 – Judge Jackie Glass sentences Simpson to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson imprisoned at Lovelock
O.J. Simpson (C) appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter prior to sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)
Apr. – May ’09 – Lawyers appeal Simpson’s conviction to Nev. Supreme Court
Sept. ’10 – Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson’s appeal
May 2012 – New Simpson appellate lawyer Patricia Palm files writ of habeas corpus with Clark County District Court, alleges ineffective assistance of trial and appellate counsel and seeks Simpson’s release from prison and reversal of conviction
Sept. 2012 – Court rejects Palm’s bid to disqualify DA’s office from handling the case
May 13-17, 2013 – Clark County District judge Linda Marie Bell hears five days of testimony
5/15/13 – Simpson testifies in court in bid to win his freedom
Defense attorneys Patricia Palm and Ozzie Fumo talk with O.J. Simpson as Clark County Detention Center corrections officer George Gafford looks on at the end of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
7/25/13 – Simpson asks for leniency from Parole Board officials, says he regrets ever confronting sports memorabilia dealers and says he has tried to be a model prisoner
7/31/13 – Simpson is granted parole on some of his convictions, meaning he faces at least 4 more years behind bars
11/27/13 – Simpson loses a bid for a new trial
5/15/14 – Attorney Carl Douglas, a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team”, claims police officers “lied and cheated” in effort to convict O.J.
Oct. 2015 – The “Trial Of The Century” marks its 20th anniversary
3/4/16 – Police announce a knife allegedly found on the site of Simpson’s former Rockingham property being analyzed
3/8/16 – Simpson’s former manager speaks out on murders of Brown and Goldman: “I know who did it”
3/15/16 – Investigators announce no DNA matches found on knife reportedly linked to Simpson estate
4/10/16 – Former LA District Attorney Gil Garcetti weighs in on controversial new mini-series about Simpson trial
6/20/17 – Parole hearing for Simpson set for July in Nevada
7/17/17 – Simpson expected to be paroled at court hearing
PHOTO GALLERY: O.J. Simpson Through The Years
O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo BillsO.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills in a game against the Denver Broncos on October 1975 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)
After football O.J. took to acting. He was an Avis pitchman and appeared in the Naked Gun films. Here he is in "Capricorn One"1978: NFL player and actor O.J. Simpson in a publicity still for Warner Bros Inc. "Capricorn One" released in 1978. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Simpson was briefly part of the Monday Night Football teamABC's NFL Monday Night Football sportscasters O.J. Simpson, Don Meredith, and Frank Gifford (l-r) at the Silverdome, where the Detroit Lions are playing host to the Los Angeles Raiders.
O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown SimpsonO.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
As a person of interest in the murders, Simpson captivated the nation when he was driven by friend A.C. Cowlings in Simpson's White Ford Bronco in a slow-speed chase on the 405. Simpson eventually surrendered at his Brentwood home.Police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Simpson's friend Cowlings eventually drove Simpson home, with Simpson ducked under the back passenger seat, to Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
O.J. Simpson tries on gloves allegedly used in the murders during the "Trial of the Century"O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene 21 June 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles,CA. Deputy Sheriff Roland Jex(L) and Prosecutor Christopher Darden (R) look on. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)
O.J. Simpson confers with lead defense attorney Johnnie CochranO.J. Simpson (C) confers with attorneys Johnnie Cochran (L) and Robert Shapiro (R) during 24 January hearing in Simpson's murder trial in Los Angeles, CA. Judge Lance Ito ruled that Simpson will not be able to address the jury during opening statements. Simpson's friend Robert Kardashian stands behind him. (COLOR KEY: Brown wall) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read POO/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Prosecutor Marcia Clark points to a chart as she describes to jurors where evidence was found at O.J. Simpson's home during opening statements in the O.J. Simpson murder trial 24 January in Los Angeles, CA. Simpson is accused of the 12 June 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman. (COLOR KEY: Chart has blue border) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read POO/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterFormer American football star and actor O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Los Angeles, March 16, 1995. Simpson is on trial for the homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. In this image he listens to the testimony of Lieutenant Philip Vannatter, one of the two lead detectives on the case. (Photo by Dan Mircobich/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran Jr. puts on a gloves 27 September while he addresses the jury during closing arguments during the O.J. Simpson double murder trial. Cochran cited the "defining moment in the trial" as the day prosecutor Christopher Darden asked Simpson to try on the bloody evidence gloves and the defendant told jurors they were to small for his large hands. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: O.J. Simpson (R) talks with two of his attorneys, F. Lee Bailey and Alan Dershowitz (back to camera) in court 16 June during his double murder trial in Los Angeles. Earlier Dershowitz said that prosecutors have selectively targeted pro-Simpson jurors and he has asked the judge to halt any further dismissals without an evidentiary hearing. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read REED SAXON/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 3: The prosecution team in the O.J. Simpson trial listen as the "not guilty" verdict is read 03 October in Los Angeles. (From L-R:) Christopher Darden (L), Marcia Clark (C) and William Hodgman (R). AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read POO/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Family members of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman cry in court as prosecutor Marcia Clark describes their murders in the O.J. Simpson murder trial 26 September 1995 in Los Angeles,CA. (From L-R:) Juditha Brown, the mother of Nicole Brown Simpson(Back,hand on face), Fred Goldman(with glasses), Patti Goldman, the stepmother of Ron, and Kim Goldman(R), Ron's sister. (Photo credit should read MYUNG CHUN/AFP/Getty Images)
After the trials Simpson was often seen playing golf in FloridaO.J. Simpson during The EGA & Citizen Change Present The EGA Celebrity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Brand Seven Marketing)
In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica unanimously found Simpson liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against his ex-wife. Simpson was ordered to pay $33,500,000 in damages.O.J. Simpson leaves the Santa Monica Courthouse after a day of testifying in his civil trial for the murders of Nicole BrownSimpson and Ronald Goldman. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Simpson appears in shackles during his sentencing in Las Vegas. Charges included felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy in a spat with sports memorabilia dealersLAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 05: O.J. Simpson appears in shackles during his sentencing hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
O.J. Simpson claims he has been a model inmateO.J. Simpson (C) speaks in court prior to his sentencing as his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter listen at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)
Simpson faces the parole board on Thursday and could be released in October -- WATCH THE HEARING LIVE ON CBSLA's FACEBOOK PAGE at 10 A.M.: https://www.facebook.com/CBSLA/O.J. Simpson (C) appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter prior to sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)
OJ: 20 Years LaterLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Rosa Lopez(L), a key defense witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, and defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr.(R), appear in front of a display of Simpson's Bronco truck in Superior Court in Los Angeles 27 February. Lopez, a housekeeper to a neighbor of O.J. Simpson's, claims to have seen a white Ford Bronco outside his home at around the time the prosecution claims the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman took place. (COLOR KEY: Lopex wears blue dress.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read POO/AFP/Getty Images)
OJ Simpson Trial Continues In Las VegasLAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** O.J. Simpson(Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)
O.J. Simpson Sentenced In Kidnapping, Robbery TrialOJ Simpson stands during sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence 'C.J.' Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (credit: Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)
