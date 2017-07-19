TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

A Nevada parole board is expected to release O.J. Simpson from prison this week as the former football star nears the 9-year minimum of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery involving sports memorabilia dealers.

The following is a timeline of events leading up to Simpson’s expected release:

1979 – Orenthal James Simpson retires from the NFL and enters the field of TV sports commentary and acting

gettyimages 79713571 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

Sideline reporter O.J. Simpson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1985, announces before the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 24-3 Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Buffalo Bills on January 9, 1993, at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

6/13/94 – Simpson’s former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman are found stabbed to death on the pavement outside her Brentwood condominum

6/17/94 – Simpson leads police in now-infamous slow-speed “Bronco Chase”  before ultimately surrendering to authorities at his home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood

gettyimages 458124028 1 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

Police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Simpson’s friend Cowlings eventually drove Simpson home, with Simpson ducked under the back passenger seat, to Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

6/20/94 – Simpson pleads not guilty to murder charges

7/23/94 – Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lance A. Ito is assigned to the Simpson case. Simpson proclaims that he is “absolutely, 100 percent not guilty.” Simpson had been arraigned on June 20 in Municipal Court, where his preliminary hearing was held.

1/30/95 – Johnnie Cochran Jr. completes his opening statements

gettyimages 51688593 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

O.J. Simpson’s defense team huddles around lead attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. (2nd R) after a side bar 28 June in the O.J. Simpson double murder trial. LAPD criminalist Susan Brockbank discussed during cross-examination the steps she took in examining hair and trace evidence found on Ron Goldman’s and Nicole Brown Simpson’s clothing at the murder scene. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

2/9/95 – Officer Robert Riske, the first LAPD officer to come upon the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, testifies that he and other officers had carefully avoided compromising evidence but also said that he had picked up Nicole Simpson’s phone without gloves and without dusting it for fingerprints

2/12/95 – Judge Lance A. Ito, jurors and attorneys tour Simpson’s Rockingham home (demolished in 1998), the crime scene and other key locations

3/13/95 – LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman is cross-examined by attorney F. Lee Bailey. Fuhrman denies making racist comments and dismisses the suggestion that he tampered with evidence in the murder investigation of O.J. Simpson.

4/4/95LAPD criminalist Dennis Fung concedes that errors were made at the crime scene

6/15/95 – Simpson tries on the now-infamous glove found at the scene at Rockingham

51684841 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

O.J. Simpson looks at a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves that prosecutors had him put on 21 June 1995 during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles. Simpson was acquitted of charges of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

9/22/95 – The presentation of evidence in the O.J. Simpson murder trial concludes

9/27/95 – Prosecutors Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden deliver the prosecution’s closing argument

9/28/95 – Defense attorneys Johnnie Cochran Jr. and Barry Scheck deliver the closing argument. “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” Cochran told the jury

10/2/95 – Less than a day after beginning deliberations in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson—and after having one witness’ testimony read back—jurors reach a verdict, a stunning announcement that shocks Simpson, legal analysts, police and a national TV audience

10/3/95 – O.J. Simpson is acquitted of two counts of murder. The verdicts set the football Hall of Famer free 474 days after he was arrested and charged with a brutal double homicide

gettyimages 51992996 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

Members of murder victim Ron Goldman family react to the not guilty verdicts in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP/Getty Images)

Feb. 1997 – Simpson found liable for damages in civil wrongful death lawsuit, ordered to pay $33.5 million to Goldman, Nicole Brown Simpson estates

9/13/07 – Simpson and 5 men confront memorabilia dealers Alfred Beardsley & Bruce Fromong in Palace Station hotel room in Vegas. Armed robbery reported

Sept. ’07 – Simpson arrested, charged with felonies including kidnapping, armed robbery

Sept. ’08 – Simpson stands trial in Clark County District Court

Oct. ’08 – Jury finds Simpson guilty on all 12 charges

Dec. ’08 – Judge Jackie Glass sentences Simpson to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson imprisoned at Lovelock

gettyimages 83927506 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

O.J. Simpson (C) appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter prior to sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)

Apr. – May ’09 – Lawyers appeal Simpson’s conviction to Nev. Supreme Court

Sept. ’10 – Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson’s appeal

May 2012 – New Simpson appellate lawyer Patricia Palm files writ of habeas corpus with Clark County District Court, alleges ineffective assistance of trial and appellate counsel and seeks Simpson’s release from prison and reversal of conviction

Sept. 2012 – Court rejects Palm’s bid to disqualify DA’s office from handling the case

May 13-17, 2013 – Clark County District judge Linda Marie Bell hears five days of testimony

5/15/13 Simpson testifies in court in bid to win his freedom

gettyimages 168968014 TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

Defense attorneys Patricia Palm and Ozzie Fumo talk with O.J. Simpson as Clark County Detention Center corrections officer George Gafford looks on at the end of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

7/25/13Simpson asks for leniency from Parole Board officials, says he regrets ever confronting sports memorabilia dealers and says he has tried to be a model prisoner

7/31/13 – Simpson is granted parole on some of his convictions, meaning he faces at least 4 more years behind bars

11/27/13 – Simpson loses a bid for a new trial

5/15/14 – Attorney Carl Douglas, a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team”, claims police officers “lied and cheated” in effort to convict O.J.

Oct. 2015 – The “Trial Of The Century” marks its 20th anniversary

3/4/16 – Police announce a knife allegedly found on the site of Simpson’s former Rockingham property being analyzed

3/8/16 – Simpson’s former manager speaks out on murders of Brown and Goldman: “I know who did it”

3/15/16 – Investigators announce no DNA matches found on knife reportedly linked to Simpson estate

4/10/16 – Former LA District Attorney Gil Garcetti weighs in on controversial new mini-series about Simpson trial

6/20/17 – Parole hearing for Simpson set for July in Nevada

7/17/17 –  Simpson expected to be paroled at court hearing

