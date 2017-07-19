TIMELINE: OJ Simpson Legal Trouble

A Nevada parole board is expected to release O.J. Simpson from prison this week as the former football star nears the 9-year minimum of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery involving sports memorabilia dealers.

The following is a timeline of events leading up to Simpson’s expected release:

1979 – Orenthal James Simpson retires from the NFL and enters the field of TV sports commentary and acting

6/13/94 – Simpson’s former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman are found stabbed to death on the pavement outside her Brentwood condominum

6/17/94 – Simpson leads police in now-infamous slow-speed “Bronco Chase” before ultimately surrendering to authorities at his home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood

6/20/94 – Simpson pleads not guilty to murder charges

7/23/94 – Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lance A. Ito is assigned to the Simpson case. Simpson proclaims that he is “absolutely, 100 percent not guilty.” Simpson had been arraigned on June 20 in Municipal Court, where his preliminary hearing was held.

1/30/95 – Johnnie Cochran Jr. completes his opening statements

2/9/95 – Officer Robert Riske, the first LAPD officer to come upon the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, testifies that he and other officers had carefully avoided compromising evidence but also said that he had picked up Nicole Simpson’s phone without gloves and without dusting it for fingerprints

2/12/95 – Judge Lance A. Ito, jurors and attorneys tour Simpson’s Rockingham home (demolished in 1998), the crime scene and other key locations

3/13/95 – LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman is cross-examined by attorney F. Lee Bailey. Fuhrman denies making racist comments and dismisses the suggestion that he tampered with evidence in the murder investigation of O.J. Simpson.

4/4/95 – LAPD criminalist Dennis Fung concedes that errors were made at the crime scene

6/15/95 – Simpson tries on the now-infamous glove found at the scene at Rockingham

9/22/95 – The presentation of evidence in the O.J. Simpson murder trial concludes

9/27/95 – Prosecutors Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden deliver the prosecution’s closing argument

9/28/95 – Defense attorneys Johnnie Cochran Jr. and Barry Scheck deliver the closing argument. “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” Cochran told the jury

10/2/95 – Less than a day after beginning deliberations in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson—and after having one witness’ testimony read back—jurors reach a verdict, a stunning announcement that shocks Simpson, legal analysts, police and a national TV audience

10/3/95 – O.J. Simpson is acquitted of two counts of murder. The verdicts set the football Hall of Famer free 474 days after he was arrested and charged with a brutal double homicide

Feb. 1997 – Simpson found liable for damages in civil wrongful death lawsuit, ordered to pay $33.5 million to Goldman, Nicole Brown Simpson estates

9/13/07 – Simpson and 5 men confront memorabilia dealers Alfred Beardsley & Bruce Fromong in Palace Station hotel room in Vegas. Armed robbery reported

Sept. ’07 – Simpson arrested, charged with felonies including kidnapping, armed robbery

Sept. ’08 – Simpson stands trial in Clark County District Court

Oct. ’08 – Jury finds Simpson guilty on all 12 charges

Dec. ’08 – Judge Jackie Glass sentences Simpson to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson imprisoned at Lovelock

Apr. – May ’09 – Lawyers appeal Simpson’s conviction to Nev. Supreme Court

Sept. ’10 – Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson’s appeal

May 2012 – New Simpson appellate lawyer Patricia Palm files writ of habeas corpus with Clark County District Court, alleges ineffective assistance of trial and appellate counsel and seeks Simpson’s release from prison and reversal of conviction

Sept. 2012 – Court rejects Palm’s bid to disqualify DA’s office from handling the case

May 13-17, 2013 – Clark County District judge Linda Marie Bell hears five days of testimony

5/15/13 – Simpson testifies in court in bid to win his freedom

7/25/13 – Simpson asks for leniency from Parole Board officials, says he regrets ever confronting sports memorabilia dealers and says he has tried to be a model prisoner

7/31/13 – Simpson is granted parole on some of his convictions, meaning he faces at least 4 more years behind bars

11/27/13 – Simpson loses a bid for a new trial

5/15/14 – Attorney Carl Douglas, a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team”, claims police officers “lied and cheated” in effort to convict O.J.

Oct. 2015 – The “Trial Of The Century” marks its 20th anniversary

3/4/16 – Police announce a knife allegedly found on the site of Simpson’s former Rockingham property being analyzed

3/8/16 – Simpson’s former manager speaks out on murders of Brown and Goldman: “I know who did it”

3/15/16 – Investigators announce no DNA matches found on knife reportedly linked to Simpson estate

4/10/16 – Former LA District Attorney Gil Garcetti weighs in on controversial new mini-series about Simpson trial

6/20/17 – Parole hearing for Simpson set for July in Nevada

7/17/17 – Simpson expected to be paroled at court hearing

