Former LA District Attorney Gil Garcetti Dishes The Dirt On OJ Mini-Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — With the O.J. Simpson trial back in the spotlight, we’re hearing new confessions from former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.

He is the father of current LA mayor Eric Garcetti, and he was the DA at the time of the Simpson trial.

Gil Garcetti just told the New York Post that he never wanted Marcia Clark as the lead prosecutor on the case.

He said bluntly, “She wasn’t my choice – I didn’t pick her.”

“Marcia is a very good lawyer, but one of the things with her is was that she didn’t heed the advice of our trial consultant who told her not to pick African-American women — particularly black mothers — for that jury,” Garcetti added.

Instead, Garcetti told the Post that the man he wanted to take the lead ended up having a chronic heart condition.

We tried reaching out to Clark for comment on Sunday, but did not hear back.

Earlier this year, she sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the hugely-popular FX mini-series, “The People vs O.J. Simpson.”

“It’s killing me all over again,” Clark said in the interview.

“Watching it all over again on television is enormously painful,” she added.

She also agrees that the series is “beautifully done,” while former DA Gil Garcetti does not agree with that sentiment.

“They are making up dialogue; it’s very misleading,” Garcetti said of the series.

We may hear more from Garcetti — he told KCAL9’s Erica Nochlin that the will sit down for an interview after ESPN’s documentary on the case called “Made in America” is released in June.