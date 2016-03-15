No DNA Matches Reportedly Found On Knife Linked To Simpson Estate

March 15, 2016 8:35 AM
Filed Under: OJ Simpson

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A small knife found buried on O.J. Simpson’s Brentwood estate has produced no DNA matches, according to a report Tuesday.

Celebrity news website TMZ, quoting an unidentified source familiar with the Los Angeles police investigation, reported “microbes in the soil degraded any DNA to the point it was impossible to get a meaningful result.”

No hair or other DNA samples were obtainable from the knife, according to the report.

An LAPD spokesperson could not confirm the report.

The investigation was launched after a construction worker found the buck knife with a 5-inch blade buried on the perimeter of the property and gave it to a retired Los Angeles police officer, who was doing traffic control for a movie shoot in the area.

The officer took it home and put it in his tool box for more than a dozen years.

