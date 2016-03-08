OJ Simpson’s Ex-Manager: ‘I Know Who Did It And I Know Why They Did It’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — O.J. Simpson’s former manager says he knows who’s behind the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman – and it’s not O.J.

“I know who did it and I knοw why they did it,” Norman Pardo said during an interview Tuesday on KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO. “I just can’t disclose it right now.”

When asked why either he or Simpson had neglected to disclose this information to authorities, Pardo said, “We tried to talk to the police, but they took all my stuff regarding the incidents.”

“We had people working on it, and when we talked to the police about it, they raided my office and took it all,” he added.

Interest in the 1994 Brentwood slayings was renewed last week after Los Angeles police announced they were testing a knife believed to have been recovered nearly two decades ago by a construction worker working on the demolition of Simpson’s house on Rockingham Avenue.

Key players in the trial said the knife could contain crucial evidence. The weapon was never recovered by police.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Pardo said Simpson was “shrugging it off”.

“Everybody I’ve spoken with says he’s just ignoring it. He’s not talking about it,” Norman told the magazine. “When he heard the news on TV, all he did was shake his head, as if to say, ‘Will this ever end?’”

It was not immediately known when the LAPD would announce the results of its investigation.