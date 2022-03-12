LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers added another bullpen option to their Spring Training roster after adding Reyes Moronta on a minor league deal Saturday.
The roster includes incentives of up to $1.5 million should he make the big league roster, as detailed by Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Moronta, 29, was a member of the San Francisco Giants for the majority of his career until he elected free agency following the 2021 season.
A plus arm with solid breaking pitches, Moronta is a solid reserve option in the case that he doesn't immediately make the team out of Spring Training. His fastball averages over 96 miles per hour and over the course of his career batters have managed to hit just .175 off of the righty.
In 132.1 career innings, he has 162 strikeouts with a a 2.65 ERA.
His last two seasons have been mired by injuries, after a shoulder injury kept him from the entire, albeit shortened, 2020 season. Following surgery he returned in 2021, just to be sidelined once again by an elbow injury. Upon his return from the injured list he was outright and sent to Triple-A, which led him to elect free agency.
Moronta is the second reliever the Dodgers have signed in recent days after the 99 day lockout, after agreeing to a similar contract with left-handed reliever Daniel Zamora Saturday.