LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With Spring Training just two days away, Major League Baseball teams are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their rosters following the 99 day lockout between players and team owners.
As is the norm, teams sign a plethora of players to Minor League deals in advance of Spring ball, offering them a chance to earn a spot on the big league roster.READ MORE: Dodgers Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw To One-Year Deal
One such player is left-handed reliever Daniel Zamora, who inked a Minor League deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.READ MORE: Former Dodger Odalis Perez Dead At 44
Zamora spent the majority of 2021 in the minors, with both the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners. He wound up making just four Big League appearances that season, where he ended up with a 6.23 ERA in just 4.1 innings pitched.
Over the course of his career, Zamora has a 4.50 ERA in 37 appearances since 2018, compiling 27 strikeouts over 22.0 innings pitched.MORE NEWS: MLB Lockout Talks Recess, Will Resume Monday As Deadline Nears
The 28-year-old is likely left-handed depth with the high amount of lefties already filling out the Dodgers 40-man roster.