BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Big Bear Lake’s semi-famous eagle couple Jackie and Shadow have welcomed a new eaglet to their family.
Jackie and Shadow have been nesting in a tree above Big Bear Lake since December 2020, and a webcam has been giving their fans a front-row view.READ MORE: One Wounded In Stabbing At West Adams High
Their first two eggs were lost to ravens, and the third egg was broken as it was being laid, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, which set up the webcam.READ MORE: LA Council President Introduces Motion To End Proof Of Vaccination Requirement
Following the tragedy, Jackie laid the first egg of her second clutch.
Friend of Big Bear is now watching the other egg for signs of pipping.MORE NEWS: Man Found Shot To Death In Boyle Heights; Investigation Underway
To see what Jackie and Shadow are up to at any given moment, visit the Friend’s of Big Bear’s live eagle cam.