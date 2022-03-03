LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder charges in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, during a robbery at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion last year.
Thirty-year-old Aariel Maynor, who appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a suicide-prevention vest, pleaded guilty to one count each of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. He also admitted shooting at a security guard — who was not wounded — during the robbery.
Maynor, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, could face up to 170 years to life when he is sentenced March 30.
The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 1 in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt, Beverly Hills police said.
Maynor was arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting himself while breaking into a home in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in Hollywood Hills roughly an hour after Avant’s shooting, authorities said.
Judge Kathryn Solorzano noted that Maynor had been paroled in September 2021, just months before Avant’s killing.
Clarence Avant, known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” has worked with the likes of Louis Armstrong, the SOS Band, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface.
The couple were married for 54 years.
