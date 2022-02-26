LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Following suit with both the State of California and Los Angeles County, both Pasadena and Long Beach announced an ease of indoor mask requirements Saturday.

The state was the first to ease indoor mask mandates, lifting the statewide requirement in the wake of the Omicron variant surge on Feb. 15, allowing vaccinated individuals to go maskless in most settings, with public transportation, schools, airports and medical care centers being the exception. All unvaccinated people are still asked to remain masked while indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Los Angeles County was more apprehensive in allowing a relaxation in their own mandate, as according to the CDC, they are one of the few counties remaining in the “high” category for COVID presence in the area. Regardless, the County announced Friday that the indoor mask requirement would change to allow vaccinated individuals to remove their facial coverings – should the place of business check proof of vaccination upon entry. They also removed their mask requirement for outdoor events and mega-events on Feb. 16.

Both Pasadena and Long Beach will follow more closely with the state’s guidelines in allowing individuals to self-attest their vaccination status to remove their masks indoors, without any formal verification process.

Businesses under previously mentioned mandates still have the right to require all patrons to wear masks, or operate similarly to Los Angeles County’s mandate and check the status of patrons, and all still call for unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks indoors, unless in the act of eating or drinking.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported a continued decline in COVID-19 numbers countywide.