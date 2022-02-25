RIALTO (CBSLA) – The family of a a Rialto teen who said she was sexually assaulted for months by a 17-year-old at Carter High School is now filing a government claim.

The case has already lead to the arrest of two school administrators. Both were charged with felony child abuse for failing to report claims of sexual assault committed by the same 17-year-old suspect against three victims.

“She’s trying to be the voice for other girls to step out and speak up,” said the teenager’s aunt, only identified as Susan.

On February 16, Rialto police got a report from a then 15-year-old girl claiming she was groped by a classmate on campus. She said she reported the incidents to school officials just last November, but according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, assistant principals David Yang and Natasha Harris did not take the matter to authorities.

“What possible reason would you not report this? Not just once, but multiple people, multiple times,” said Attorney Michael Alder at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Susan said since her niece was allegedly victimized, she’s never been the same.

“She used to love going out, doing things with us. After this, she just shut down.”

Stephanie, the victim’s mother who wished only to go by her first name in order to protect her daughter’s identity, said that Assistant Principal Harris even threatened her daughter with expulsion if she continued to report the incidents.

“My daughter had reported this student several times. So, they were tired of her going to the office and for that reason, they kept telling her to drop the subject. They kept telling her that if she kept bringing this subject up, she as going to be expelled.”

An investigation by Rialto detectives revealed two other alleged victims, who said they were groped on campus by the same boy. Investigators said one of the victims reported the incident last September both assistant principals, who again failed to take action.

“Mrs. Harris was the one that stated that [he] was like ‘her son.’ So, for that reason, she never reported the student,” Stephanie said.

Rialto PD issued a citation to the 17-year-old suspect, and he has since been released into his parents’ custody, but the victim’s family has said that’s not enough.

“They got to do more. They shouldn’t have released him. It’s not just one victim, not just two victims, not three. It’s multiple victims,” Susan said.