RIALTO (CBSLA) – The Rialto Police Department is investigating reports of sexual batteries that occurred at Carter High School in Rialto, as well as a delay in reporting the alleged incidents by school officials.

According to new release by the department, authorities were informed in mid-February that a 17-year-old male student sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female student several times over a period of three months.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that there were two additional female students, ages 15 and 16, who were also sexually assaulted by the same suspect.

Police said that while one of the victims reported the assaults to school officials in September 2021, “no notification was made to the Rialto Police Department until February 16th.”

Department officials said that as soon as they were notified of the alleged incidents, a criminal investigation was initiated and is ongoing.

“The reason for the delay in reporting from school officials to the police department is also under investigation,” the news release stated.

The male juvenile suspect was issued a citation and released into the custody of his parents, pending criminal charges being filed.

Criminal charges have also been recommended to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office review regarding the failure of two school officials to report the incident in accordance with California State laws.

Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is urged to contact Lieutenant James Mills of the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463.