ORANGE (CBSLA) — Youths are getting a permanent free ride from the Orange County Transportation Authorities.

The Youth Ride Free pass, which offers free rides to all youth ages 6 to 18, was intended to be a six-month promotional program, but after more than 765,000 trips were recorded using the pass, OCTA decided to make it permanent.

“We’re happy to see so many young people in Orange County respond to the Youth Ride Free program to get to school, to work, to the library and to so many other destinations that improve their quality of life,” Mark A. Murphy, OCTA chairman and mayor of the City of Orange, said in a statement.

OCTA says not only does the pass help OC youth get to their destinations safely, the program also reduces traffic congestion by taking cars off local roads and improving air quality.

According to recent census data, more than 520,000 youth are eligible to ride any OCTA fixed-route bus in Orange County for free. OCTA projections show an estimated 1.7 million trips will be taken annually with the pass.

The annual cost of the pass to OCTA is estimated to be about $2.2 million, and the agency says it is working with Caltrans and California Air Resources Board to continue using Low Carbon Transit Operations Program funds to subsidize the program.

Programs to allow youth to ride public transportation for free have also been implemented in Los Angeles, but one program for LAUSD students expires next year, and another program for LA Community College students expires at the end of this year.

The Youth Ride Free pass is available by request from parents, but OCTA says it is also working with school districts across the county to distribute them. To request one, visit OCBus.com.