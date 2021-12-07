LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Community College Students can now get a free ride on all Metro buses and trains.
READ MORE: Shokat Kamali, 70, Reported Missing From Woodland Hills Found Safe
Metro and the Los Angeles Community College District launched the GoPass program Tuesday to give students a free pass on public transit in order to get to class. Under the program, LACCD students will be able to ride all Metro-operated buses and trains for free through the end of next year.
“For years, students have told us that transportation is a significant burden impacting their ability to attend and access our colleges,” Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said in a statement.READ MORE: Laugh Factory Hosts 'Remember Pearl Harbor' Fundraiser
According to the LA Community College District, 68% of its student body comes from a low-income background, amore than 51% lives below the poverty line. A recent survey of students found that 55% of those who responded were experiencing housing insecurity, and 63% reported food insecurity.
“For these students, a fareless public transit pass could be life-changing and could be the difference between them spending money on food, or spending it on transit to get to school and complete their degree,” Metro officials said in a statement.
MORE NEWS: Long Beach Confirms First Case Of Omicron; Patient Had Recently Traveled Internationally
The LA Community College District is the first and largest to join Metro’s GoPass program. It also provides fareless transit to students in elementary, middle, and high schools.