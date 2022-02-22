WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Rain, sleet and snow suddenly hit all across Southern California, as the coldest storm of the season continued to move through the region Tuesday evening.

A winter storm warning was placed into effect on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., which was expected to last through noon on Wednesday in the San Bernardino County Mountains – which includes the communities of Wrightwood and Big Bear City – as well as the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills in Orange County.

As expected, precipitation began to fall in the late afternoon with rain hitting the valley regions, while snow began to fall in the mountains.

CBS’ Nicole Comstock was on hand in Wrightwood where flurries of snow began to powder the area, which began to limit the visibility of some drivers heading through the area.

Temperatures as low as 24-degrees were expected to last through early morning, and CalTrans snowplows and workers were already hard at work as they tried to keep Angeles Crest Highway roads clear as the snowstorm continued.

Also known as SR-2, the Angeles Crest Highway runs through the San Gabriel Mountains and is home to several ski resorts like Mountain High, Mt. Waterman Ski Lifts and Buckhorn Ski and Snowboard Club.

Mountain regions weren’t the only areas affected by the storm, as the National Weather Service also issued a winter weather advisory for the Ventura County and Los Angeles County mountains and foothill regions, excluding the Santa Monica Range.

Even low altitude portions of the I-15 Freeway’s Cajon Pass were hit with snow, bringing dangerous and icy driving conditions.

Officials also warned of high winds throughout the inland valleys, paired with the heavy rain expected to last into Wednesday morning.

CalTrans is asking drivers heading through the Cajon Pass and the I-10 Freeway between Beaumont and Banning to seek alternate routes and avoid the area during the bulk of the storm. However, if that isn’t an option they’re urging those drivers to proceed with extreme caution as icy roads, limited vision and high-powered winds may create extremely dangerous conditions.

Along the Grapevine (I-5), CBS’s Laurie Perez reported from Lebec where cold, wintery conditions had not yet dumped any snow on the highway and traffic kept a steady flow. However, commuters who spoke with CBSLA said they were aware of the forecast and were paying close to attention to any possible precipitation that could very quickly turn to ice on the roadway.

“I’ll make sure I’m ready, you know, I’m prepared,” said Jahir Heredia who had been driving along the Grapevine.