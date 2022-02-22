LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos will need to bundle up as the coldest winter storm of the season is set to descend onto the Southland Tuesday.

The cold front will arrive Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. According to forecasters, it will be the coldest storm of the winter season so far, bringing rain and snow.

Isolated thunderstorms are in play for Tuesday night. Small hail is possible as well.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for the Los Angeles County mountains and foothills, excluding the Santa Monica Range, along with the Ventura County mountains.

Snow levels could drop as low as 2,000 feet. One to three inches of snow are possible, creating hazardous driving conditions on mountain roads and through the passes. The San Gabriel Mountains could get up to five inches of snow.

A winter storm warning is in place from 4 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, including the communities of Wrightwood and Big Bear City, along with the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills in Orange County.

The stormy weather is expected to kick into gear by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Most areas will see anywhere up to a quarter-inch of rain. Foothills and mountains could see one to two inches of rain.

“The storm is going to be the coldest, as it drops in starting tomorrow, lingering into the middle of the week,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said. “There is a chance, with some unstable air associated with this system, because it’s so cold, that we could see isolated thunderstorms, and then also that could produce small hail.”