DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A commercial building fire escalated to Major Emergency status Tuesday evening, as over 100 Los Angeles Fire Department units were on the scene working to battle the blaze.
The fire was first reported at around 8:20 p.m., with reports of heavy smoke billowing from a combination one-and-two story building on South Main Street.
As of 9:05 p.m., the firefighters were engaged in an aggressive offensive attack.
When Sky9 Chopper flew overhead, large plumes of smoke accompanied by massive flames could be seen escaping through the roof of the building.
An update from LAFD at 9:30 detailed that over 170 firefighters were engaged with the fire that was primarily burning in the rear of the one-story building.
At 10:35 p.m., it was announced via Twitter that the fire had been extinguished, taking 172 units just about 70 minutes to contain the flames.
No injuries were reported and the flames were confined to the structure, affected none of the surrounding buildings in the area.
Nearly 150 firefighters were also on hand at a second Major Emergency fire in Westlake at a vacant two-story home that had begun to threaten structures in the immediate vicinity.