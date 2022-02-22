WESTLAKE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a vacant home fire in Westlake Tuesday evening.
140 firefighters were engaged in defensive operations as the structure of the majority of the structured had already appeared to collapse, as the house was almost entirely engulfed in flames.
The Major Emergency fire, being referred to as the Park View Fire, was first reported just after 10 p.m. at a two-story home on South Park View Street.
Sky9 Chopper overhead showed that parts of the buildings neighboring the impacted structure, of which included a two-story apartment building, had also started to smoke as the fire continued to rage.
Over 170 other LAFD units were on hand at a second Major Emergency Fire in Downtown Los Angeles at the same time on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.