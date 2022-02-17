LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A video appears to show Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford turning his back on a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday.
The video, which has made the rounds on social media, shows the photographer, identified as Kelly Smiley, falling off the podium while holding her camera a little after the rally had concluded outside Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum early Wednesday afternoon.
In the clip, Stafford turns away and takes a drink of water as his wife, Kelly Stafford, expresses a look of shock at the fall, and then trots over to check on Smiley.
Smiley posted to her Twitter account that she suffered a fractured spine.
A GoFundMe page set up to help pay her medical expenses had raised over $21,000 as of Thursday.
Neither Stafford or the Rams have yet commented on the incident.