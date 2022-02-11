LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Zoo and Cincinnati Zoo have made a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
The two famous zoos announced Friday that they are putting “their logos on the line” for their respective teams.
If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, then the L.A. Zoo will have to change the logo on its social media channels to incorporate the Bengals mascot. The change will have to remain in place all day Monday.
If the Rams win, then the Cincinnati Zoo will have to incorporate the Rams mascot in its own logo for the day.
"I have no doubt that our Rams will show those Bengals that Los Angeles is the king of championship teams!" said Denise M. Verret, CEO of the L.A. Zoo, in a statement. "I cannot wait to see the Cincinnati Zoo's new logo when we win the game."
