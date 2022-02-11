LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The archbishops of Los Angeles and Cincinnati have put some sweet treats and Catholic school funding on the line ahead of the Super Bowl.
If the Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez will send a batch of baked treats from LA’s favorite Cuban bakery Porto’s for Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr to enjoy in Cincinnati. But if Los Angeles wins, Schnurr has promised to send Gomez a case of Graeter’s ice cream.
"I look forward to celebrating the Rams' victory with the delicious Graeter's ice cream that Archbishop Schnurr will be sending my way," Gomez said in a statement announcing the wager.
“One of the best parts of the Bengals’ triumph will be digging into the famous Porto’s pasteles and cookies provided by my friend Archbishop Gomez,” Schnurr retorted in the statement.
But it’s not just dessert on the line. The two archbishops are calling on their respective parishes to donate on their favorite team’s behalf to a joint Catholic Education Foundation, which will go toward providing needs-based tuition assistant for students attending Catholic schools.
Each archbishop donated $1,000 to get the fund going. The foundation of the archdiocese whose team wins will get 60% of the pot, while the “losing” archdiocese will get 40%.MORE NEWS: Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Took His Own Life In Parent's Claremont Home, Officials Say
For more information or to donate, visit BishopsBigGame.com.