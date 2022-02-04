SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old Gardena man has been arrested in connection with a fight at a Santa Ana restaurant that ended in a fatal shooting.
Mateo Jerome Paul was arrested and charged with murder this week in connection with the Jan. 22 shooting outside The West End Kitchen & Pub, 300 W. 5th Street. Officers called to the scene at about 10:40 p.m. found 18-year-old Zion Gonzalez of Moreno Valley suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after a fight inside the restaurant involving several people, several of whom involved are believed to be gang members from outside of Orange County. Investigators identified Paul as the suspect in the shooting from surveillance video, according to police.
Paul is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Feb. 18.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Santa Ana police homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.