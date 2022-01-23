SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Santa Ana that left a man dead.
The incident unfolded in the 300 W. 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded to a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they located the victim. He had been shot in his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Zion Gonzalez of Moreno Valley.
Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.