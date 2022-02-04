LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just hours after announcing that star player Kawhi Leonard will most likely not return to the hardwood this season, the Los Angeles Clippers completed a five-player trade with the Portland Trail Blazers as they attempt to keep afloat in the Western Conference standings.

In an attempt to fill the void on the roster since Leonard’s injury, the Clippers acquired swingman Norman Powell and big man Robert Covington. In return, the Clippers will be sending Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson to Portland, along with the Detroit Pistons 2025 second-round pick (which the Clippers acquired in 2020 as a part of the Luke Kennard trade).

Powell looks to fill in immediately, especially with Paul George’s injury status still remaining unclear. Thus far this season, he’s averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1 steal in 33.3 minutes played per game. On top of this, he shoots above average from beyond the arc, at .406% this season.

Just 28 years old, Powell is in his sixth year in the league, each year coming with a significant increase in production.

A San Diego native and a UCLA Bruin alumnus, Powell will be heading home to the Golden State for at least the next four years – barring trade – as he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with Portland in 2021.

Covington should also see ample playing time due to his ability to lessen the strain on both Marcus Morris Sr. and Serge Ibaka, who have been splitting time between the forward positions in George’s absence. In 29.8 minutes played per game with Portland, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

He’s earned significant minutes over the greater part of the last seven seasons, and in 2018 he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Bledsoe, who began his career with the Clippers in 2010, before brief stints with for several other teams until his return in 2021, will now be playing for his fifth NBA team. Of the bunch heading to Portland, he was by far the most productive, playing in every game this season, where he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.2 minutes played.

Winslow joined the league in 2015 as the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He spent time with the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies before signing a two-year deal with Los Angeles in 2021. Just 25 years old, there’s still hope that he could blossom into an above-average player. In 12.3 minutes played per game, he averaged 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

One of the most interesting pieces in this trade is the rookie Keon Johnson. Selected 21st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson had yet to earn significant playing time while with the Clippers. He played in just 15 games, averaging 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per 9.0 minutes played. His rookie contract lasts through the 2024-2025 season, and behind an elite player like Damian Lillard, it will be increasingly interesting to see how he develops with time.

As it stands, the Clippers are maintaining their grasp on the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings, which would mean a playoff berth should they hold out until the end of the season.

With six days remaining until the trade deadline, more moves should be on the way as teams make their final push for Championship contention.