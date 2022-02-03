LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators asked for help Thursday for information in the murder of a 19-year-old woman in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles.
READ MORE: Super Bowl: Uber Shares Best Ways To Catch A Ride During Game Day
Michelle Diaz was shot and killed at about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2020 in the 1400 block of West 106th Street. She was in front of the location with her boyfriend when four men drove by and opened fire on them.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Pop-Up Open Thursdays In Highland Park
The gunfire hit Diaz in the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle was described as a bright blue 4-door sedan, possibly a newer model Kia Forte or Kia Optima.MORE NEWS: Dozens Of Flights Canceled At LAX Due To Winter Storm Slamming Midwest
Anyone with information about the murder can contact Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Detective S. Garcia at (323) 890-4400 or via email at sgarcia@lasd.org.