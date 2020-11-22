Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman.
The shooting unfolded around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West 106th Street. It was there that South LA station deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.