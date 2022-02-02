RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Strong winds took down trees at two campuses Wednesday in Riverside.

Gusts of up to 70 mph capable of blowing down trees and power lines were forecast for much of the Inland Empire Wednesday into Thursday.

The wind apparently snapped a 50-year-old pine tree and brought it down onto a dormitory at California Baptist University in Riverside. The top of the tree came down on the second floor of Building 22, then onto the lawn behind the dorm, right next to its jagged trunk. Those dorm’s residents were in class at the time, so no injuries were reported.

But Megan Lansing, a junior and nursing student at the university, said she saw the tree go down as if it were in slow motion.

“I heard it and it was still standing. And then I saw it tilt over, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!'” she said.

Now at Cal Baptist University in #Riverside. A pine tree smashed into a dormitory (Building 22). Staff from the city’s Building Department are doing preliminary inspections now. #santaanawinds @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/5Hfr3AOYNu — Rina Nakano (@RinaNakanoTV) February 2, 2022

Staff from the city’s building department were sent out to inspect the dormitory. University officials said they will house the displaced students in other dorms or hotels, and accommodate their class schedules.

Less than a mile away, two more giant trees were uprooted at Chemawa Middle School. Parts of Magnolia Street were shut down due to the downed trees. But because children were in class when the trees fell, no injuries were reported.

Two giant trees down at @Chemawa_RUSD. Children were in class when they fell. Parts of Magnolia St. are closed off right now. Power lines are also down. #santaanawinds @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Bpi8D0VNyQ — Rina Nakano (@RinaNakanoTV) February 2, 2022

Power lines were also reported down near the school.